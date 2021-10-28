Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of WAL opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.