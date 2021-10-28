Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by 166.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 76.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

