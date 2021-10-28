Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.33.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at C$69.92 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.33. The firm has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.