Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $27.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after purchasing an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

