Reviewing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Conformis and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Conformis currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Eargo has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 164.03%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Conformis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conformis and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $68.76 million 3.25 -$24.29 million ($0.34) -3.53 Eargo $69.15 million 4.59 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -2.13

Conformis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Eargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conformis and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis 13.33% 22.58% 11.78% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Summary

Conformis beats Eargo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

