Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $12.01 million and $1.78 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.56 or 0.99810997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.74 or 0.06767499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

