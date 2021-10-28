RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of RH worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,178,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,344,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $653.52 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

