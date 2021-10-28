Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

