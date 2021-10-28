Richard T. Clampitt Sells 3,420 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WDFC stock opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WD-40 by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

