RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$24.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN stock opened at C$22.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.77. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.03 and a twelve month high of C$23.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.