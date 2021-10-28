Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RYES opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.
Rise Gold Company Profile
