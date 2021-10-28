Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $818,000 in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $944,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit alerts:

LAAAU stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.