Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAXU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 8.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 56.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

