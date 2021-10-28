RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 503.8% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 1,062,158 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 8.9% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,038,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 932,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

