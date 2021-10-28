Robert W. Baird Cuts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $67.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 136.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 277,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 159,929 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

