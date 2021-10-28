Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.81.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.