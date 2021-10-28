Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 23,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 631,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

