Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

