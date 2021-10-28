Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

