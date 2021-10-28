Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $95,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $316.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average of $361.99. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.52 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

