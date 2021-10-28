Rosenblatt Securities Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $197.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $217.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 524.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

