Royal Bank of Canada Boosts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $54.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $51.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,449,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 322,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after acquiring an additional 252,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.