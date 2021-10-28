Royal Bank of Canada Has $317.87 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of Anthem worth $317,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $208,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Anthem by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

ANTM opened at $433.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

