Royal Bank of Canada Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $57.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

NYSE IP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.16). International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in International Paper by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 77,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

