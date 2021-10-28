Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,412 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $245,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

