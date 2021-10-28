Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 113,830 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

