RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 138 at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RPS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LON RPS opened at GBX 126.77 ($1.66) on Wednesday. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of £351.81 million and a P/E ratio of 60.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

