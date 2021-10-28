RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

LON RWS opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 634.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 622.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.95).

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

