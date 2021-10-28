Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.