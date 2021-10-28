Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after buying an additional 637,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,072,000 after buying an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,656,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.