Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $6,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 291.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 890,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

