SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.93% of SailPoint Technologies worth $95,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -114.14 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

