Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Down 4.2%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative return on equity of 21.54% and a negative net margin of 17.37%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft; aircraft maintenance; and other miscellaneous services.

