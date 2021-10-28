Samuel A. Calagione III Sells 20,503 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $485.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 36.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

