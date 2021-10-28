Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €113.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

EPA SAN traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching €85.77 ($100.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

