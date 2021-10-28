Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €149.08 ($175.39).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €146.28 ($172.09) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €149.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

