Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

SNDR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.81. 1,028,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,156. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

