Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

