Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 40,859 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,859 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $125,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,407,721 shares of company stock valued at $234,605,837 in the last three months.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.