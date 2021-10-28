Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.30

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SJG opened at GBX 218.75 ($2.86) on Thursday. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 231 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.48.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

