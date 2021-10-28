Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.30

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SJG opened at GBX 218.75 ($2.86) on Thursday. Schroder Japan Growth Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 231 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £267.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.48.
