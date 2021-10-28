SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading Down 8.8%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 6,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 606,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.30.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

