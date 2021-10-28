Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%.

SCRYY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 29,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,329. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

