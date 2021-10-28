Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crown’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 11.6% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.