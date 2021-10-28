Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.85 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 653,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

