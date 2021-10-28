Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $694,388.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Sentivate has a market cap of $32.12 million and $694,388.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00219234 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00100051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

