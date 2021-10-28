SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,607,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ELP stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

