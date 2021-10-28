SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Innospec by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

