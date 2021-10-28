SG3 Management LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

