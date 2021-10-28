SG3 Management LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

SG3 Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 146,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

