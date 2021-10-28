Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharps Compliance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMED shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

